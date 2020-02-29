|
"Jacob went on his way, and the angels of God met him." Genesis 32:1
Jacob Shane "J-Naq" Naquin, a native and resident of Schriever, passed away at the age of 28 on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020.
A visitation will be held in his honor on Monday, March 2, at St. Bridget Catholic Church in Schriever, from 9 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am. Burial will follow on the grounds of St. Bridget Cemetery.
He is survived by his loving fiancée, Mary Matherne; children, Blair "Blair-Bear" Hebert and Emma Rose Naquin; parents, Kent and Leslie Naquin; brother, Nicholas Naquin; maternal grandparents, Darrell "Perot" and Celia White; paternal grandparents, Ronald and Tania Fonseca; future father and mother-in-law, Glenn Jr. and Shawna Rodrigue; godparents, Kevin Naquin and Pauline Thiel; godchild, Paisley Naquin; and numerous family members and friends that he dearly loved.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Albert Naquin Jr.; great-uncles, Dean and Carl Naquin; paternal great-grandparents, Albert Sr. and Joyce Naquin, and Bennie and Annie Mazarac; cousin, Louis Mazarac; and maternal great-grandparents, Bomer and Etta White.
He will always be remembered as the life of the party, his passion for race cars, and his unconditional love for his family. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him, but his spirit will live on in millions of hearts.
"When I awake in Heaven I will be fully satisfied for I will see you face to face." Psalms 17:15
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 29 to Mar. 2, 2020