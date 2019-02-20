Home

Samart Funeral Home Of Houma, West Park
4511 West Park Ave
Gray, LA 70359
(985) 872-9685
Jacob Timothy Bergeron, 39, of Gray, went to be with Jesus Feb. 17, 2019.

Graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 21 at Garden of Memories Cemetery.

He is survived by his son, Gage Nicholas Bergeron; daughters, Jacee Nicole Bergeron and Helena Grace Bergeron; sister, Shanon Esteve; brother, Travis Chauvin; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2019
