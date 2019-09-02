|
Jacquelin W. Folse, 83 a native of Wesson, Miss., and resident of Raceland, La., passed away with her loving family at her side on Sept. 1, 2019.
Visitation will be on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at St. Hilary of Poitiers Catholic Church from 9 a.m. until funeral services. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. at the church with burial at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery.
Jacquelin is survived by her husband of 64 years Kenneth J. Folse; daughter, Jamie Folse; grandson, Timothy (Jennifer) Autin Jr.; great-granddaughters, Whitney and Taylor Autin; sister, Melanie Bergens.
Jacquelin was preceded in death by her parents; Fred Williams and Estelle Williams Breaux; brother, Roy Breaux Jr.
Jacquelin was an avid reader and artist.
Samart-Mothe Funeral Home entrusted with funeral arrangements.
