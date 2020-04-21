|
|
Jacqueline Ann Anderson, 67, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, entered into eternal life to rejoice with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ at 9:39 a.m. on Saturday, April 18, 2020, while embraced by her loving children.
She is survived by her sons, Ron Keith Duhon Sr. (LeShea) and Kevin Duhon (Mary); daughter, Melanie Anderson; eight grandchildren; brother, Augusta Anderson Jr. (Sylvia); sister, Robin A. Hartman; godchild, Taylor Hartman; best friends, Elizabeth Rousseve and Relina Malveaux; and numerous other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Augustus Sr. and Daisy Williams Anderson; paternal grandparents, Eddie and Bessie Anderson; and maternal grandparents, Andrew and Lettie Williams.
No public services will be conducted at this time. The family appreciates all acts of kindness and thoughtful gestures extended during this period and ask that you continue lifting them in prayers.
Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020