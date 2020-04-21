Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jones Funeral Home, Inc.-Houma, LA - Houma
230 S. Hollywood Rd
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 872-1357
Resources
More Obituaries for Jacqueline Anderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jacqueline Ann Anderson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jacqueline Ann Anderson Obituary
Jacqueline Ann Anderson, 67, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, entered into eternal life to rejoice with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ at 9:39 a.m. on Saturday, April 18, 2020, while embraced by her loving children.

She is survived by her sons, Ron Keith Duhon Sr. (LeShea) and Kevin Duhon (Mary); daughter, Melanie Anderson; eight grandchildren; brother, Augusta Anderson Jr. (Sylvia); sister, Robin A. Hartman; godchild, Taylor Hartman; best friends, Elizabeth Rousseve and Relina Malveaux; and numerous other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Augustus Sr. and Daisy Williams Anderson; paternal grandparents, Eddie and Bessie Anderson; and maternal grandparents, Andrew and Lettie Williams.

No public services will be conducted at this time. The family appreciates all acts of kindness and thoughtful gestures extended during this period and ask that you continue lifting them in prayers.

Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jacqueline's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -