|
|
Jacqueline (Jackie) Scioneaux Breaux, 69, native of Vacherie and resident of Houma, passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020.
She survived by her sons, Jack Franks II of Lafayette; Joey Franks of Houma; and David E. Breaux of New Orleans; grandchildren, Brennan Franks of Houma and Emery Franks of Lafayette; and best friend, Norman Dupre.
She was preceded in death by her husband David A. Breaux; parents, Harris and Cecile Scioneaux; brothers, Harris Jr., Berris, and Larry Scioneaux; and sister, Kathleen Geautreaux.
Jacqueline was a homemaker and an awesome grandmother. She was the shrimp queen of Houma for over 20 years. She was a server at Bob's Pizza Palace. She volunteered to assist people in need and would give you the shirt off her back in an instant. She loved to make people laugh and enjoy life.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park, is in charge arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020