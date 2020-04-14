Home

POWERED BY

Services
Samart Funeral Home Of Houma, West Park
4511 West Park Ave
Gray, LA 70359
(985) 872-9685
Resources
More Obituaries for Jacqueline Breaux
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jacqueline "Jackie" (Scioneaux) Breaux

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jacqueline "Jackie" (Scioneaux) Breaux Obituary
Jacqueline (Jackie) Scioneaux Breaux, 69, native of Vacherie and resident of Houma, passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020.

She survived by her sons, Jack Franks II of Lafayette; Joey Franks of Houma; and David E. Breaux of New Orleans; grandchildren, Brennan Franks of Houma and Emery Franks of Lafayette; and best friend, Norman Dupre.

She was preceded in death by her husband David A. Breaux; parents, Harris and Cecile Scioneaux; brothers, Harris Jr., Berris, and Larry Scioneaux; and sister, Kathleen Geautreaux.

Jacqueline was a homemaker and an awesome grandmother. She was the shrimp queen of Houma for over 20 years. She was a server at Bob's Pizza Palace. She volunteered to assist people in need and would give you the shirt off her back in an instant. She loved to make people laugh and enjoy life.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park, is in charge arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jacqueline's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -