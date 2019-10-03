|
Jacqueline "Jackie" Brooks, 64, a native of Napoleonville, departed this life Monday, Sept. 23, 2019.
Visiting from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 4, at Williams and Southall Funeral Home in Napoleonville and from 9 a.m. to religious services at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5, at Bright Morning Star Baptist Church in Napoleonville. Burial in the church's cemetery.
Jacqueline is survived by her daughter, Umika Brooks (Quoizel Jones); sisters, Lillie Thomas, Dorothy Gauldea, Ella Mae Washington, Elaine Parker, Betty and Tiffany Washington; brothers, Lloyd Brooks (America), Lionel Brooks (Myra), Albert and Chris Johnson, and Arthur Johnson; nephew (reared), Lionel Brooks Jr.; friend (reared), Delwin Williams Jr.; five grandchildren; and numerous other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her mother and stepfather, Hilda B. and Sylvester Coleman; father, Robert Washington; one sister; and one brother.
Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019