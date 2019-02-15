|
Funeral services for Jacqueline Domingue Moscona will be held Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, at Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home, 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd. in New Orleans, with private family visitation from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m., followed by a Mass and burial.
Jackie was a native of New Orleans, born on Feb. 23, 1936. She was a resident of Thibodaux, Houma, and Metairie, La., where she passed away peacefully in her home on Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother whose family meant the world to her. Her special passions were her Catholic faith, Mardi Gras balls and parades, New Orleans Saints games and watching Turner Classic Movies.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Mary Ruth Ellis Massicot and Merlin Bernard Massicot; and one great-grand child, Parker Luquet.
Jackie is survived by her loving husband of 31 years, Joseph G. Moscona; her sister, Jeanette (Barry) Piske; her children, Michael W. (Mary) Domingue, Cheryl (Henry) Mender, Jodi (Darlene) Moscona, Michael (Wanda) Moscona, Sharon (Wayne) Sharp, and Mary (Benny) Morgan; as well as 20 grandchildren; and 35 great-grandchildren; and numerous cousins, nephews and a niece.
Serving as pallbearers will be Aimee Domingue Castro, Patrick Domingue, Daniel Luquet, Courtney Luquet, James Domingue, Katie Domingue Faries, Michael Moscona Jr., Henry Mender and Michael W. Domingue.
The family would like to express special a "thank you" to her loving caregiver, Candy Journee, for her compassion and support, and to the nurses, Kathleen and Sandy, of Compassus Hospice for their tender care and guidance.
In memory of Jackie's love of St. Jude, in lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her name to the International Shrine of St. Jude, 411 N. Rampart St. New Orleans, La. 70112 or at www.judeshrine.com.
Arrangements by Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home of New Orleans.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2019