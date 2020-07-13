Jacqueline Landry

Jacqueline "Jackie" Landry, 59, a native of Belle Rose and a resident of Donaldsonville, departed this life Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge.



Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to religious services at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 15, at Greater Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church, 926 St. Patrick St .in Donaldsonville. Burial will follow in Rosehill Baptist Church Cemetery in Belle Rose.



She is survived by her parents, Elva Mae and Alcee Landry Jr.; son, Ronald Larvadain Jr. (Jessica); daughter, Bianca Landry Freeman (Jason); brother, Christopher Landry (Tina); sisters, Charlotte Junior (Darren), Cheryl Walker, Lore Thomas (James), Nadine Landry and Rosetta Stevenson (Ivory Sr.); seven grandchildren; and numerous other relatives and friends.



She is preceded in death by her brother, Alcee Landry III.



Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 101 Loop 945, Donaldsonville.



