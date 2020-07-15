Jacqueline (Jackie) Scioneaux Breaux, 69, native of Vacherie and resident of Houma, passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020.



Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Maria Immaculata Catholic Church. Burial to follow at Terrebonne Memorial Park.



Jackie is survived by her sons, Jack Franks II and his son, Emery of Lafayette; Joey Franks and his son, Brennan, of Houma; and David E. Breaux and his wife, Monique, of New Orleans; and her special friend, Mr. Norman Dupre'.



She was preceded in death by her husband, David A. Breaux; her parents, Harris Sr. and Cecile; her brothers Harris Jr., Berris and Larry Scioneaux; and her sister, Kathleen Gautreaux.



Special thanks to all the medical staff of both Terrebonne General Medical Center and Ochner Health Systems for their heartfelt compassion, Heart of Hospice for their perpetual care and to the staff at Peoples Drug Store for their unselfish acts of love and support for Jackie.



Jacqueline was a homemaker and an awesome grandmother. She was the shrimp queen of Houma for over 20 years. She was a server at Bob's Pizza Palace. She volunteered to assist people in need and would give you the shirt off her back in an instant. She loved to make people laugh and enjoy life.



Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park, is in charge of arrangements.





