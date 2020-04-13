Home

Jacques "Pappie Jack" Billiot, 90, a native of Golden Meadow and resident of Cut Off, passed away on Saturday April 11, 2020, with his loving family at his side.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Jack is survived by his children, Jack, Jr. (Stephanie) Billiot, Malcolm (Paula) Billiot, Marlene (Harris) Boudreaux, Michael Billiot, Marty Billiot, Matthew Billiot, Monica Billiot, Myron (Linda) Billiot, Marla Thomas and Marcel (Sundra) Billiot; 24 grandchildren; and 44 great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Laura Mae Billiot; parents, Alexander and Emma Billiot; daughter, Miranda Billiot; grandchildren, Jack Billiot, III and baby Robertson; son-in-law, Russell Lundstrom; brothers, Clovis Billiot, Marcelle Billiot, Camille Billiot and Pierre Billiot; and sisters, Camilla Griffin, Elmire Billiot, Edna Billiot, Rita Dantin, and Ovelia Darda.

Jack was an elder in the Bayou Lafourche Band of Biloxi, a Chitimacha Indian; he was an avid Dallas Cowboy and LSU Fan. He loved spending time with his family and friends.

Jack will be missed but never forgotten.

Samart-Mothe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020
