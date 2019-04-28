|
Jacques Mire, 77, a native and resident of Thibodaux, passed away on Friday, April 26, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, May 1 at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at noon at the church.
A private burial will be held at a later date.
Jacques is survived by his wife, Sandra Pitre Mire; sons, James Mire, and Travis Mire and wife Alyda; daughters, Michele Mire and husband, Perry, Angele Authement and husband, Thomas, and Raechele Clause and husband, Dirk, Sr.; 14 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, F.J. Mire Sr. and Yolande Mire; brother, Karl Mire; and sister, Sylvia Richard.
Jacques was a lifetime sugar cane farmer and member of the National Rifle Association as well as an avid gunman, hunter and horseman. He will be dearly missed by all those who knew and loved him.
Thibodaux Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2019