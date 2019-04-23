|
Jacquline "Jackie" Volter, 82, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, passed away at 10:40 a.m. on Wednesday, April 17, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until funeral time at 11 a.m. on Thursday April 25, at New Salem Baptist Church, 818 Lafayette St. in Houma. Burial will follow in Deweyville Cemetery.
Jacquline is survived by her sisters, Joyce Stewart, Lena Clark Williams, Etta Mae Smith, Cecile Norman, Mary Dell Simmons, and Sylvia Simmons; brother, Herman Norman; and step-brother, Fellman Matthews; godchildren, Sapphire Kelly, and J'Quan Simmons; and numerous other nieces, nephews, family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Freddie Volter; her mother, Mildred Celestin Norman; father, Jack Davis, stepfather, Eddie Norman Jr.; and brother, Edward Norman.
Community Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2019