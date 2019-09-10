|
|
Jaime Sean Rauch, 62, died Monday, Sept. 9, 2019. Born Nov. 27, 1956, he was a native and resident of Houma.
A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until service time on Thursday, Sept. 12 at Maria Immacolata Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11 a.m. at the church.
A private burial will be held at later date.
Jaime is survived by his son, Matthew Bernard Rauch; daughter Kathryn Claire Rauch; mother Nellie Louise Rauch; brothers Bernard Thomas Rauch Jr. and wife Wandra and Michael Munson Rauch and wife Sharon.
He was preceded in death by his father, Bernard Thomas Rauch Sr.; and brothers Randolph Sean Rauch and Timothy Andrew Rauch.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Terrebonne Parish Council on Aging.
Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019