James Anderson Jr.

James Anderson Jr. Obituary
James Anderson Jr., 66, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Thibodaux, passed away peacefully at 6:45 a.m. on Friday, April 24, 2020.

He is survived by his son, Kevin James Anderson; 13 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; brother, Lenard Rounds; sister, Willie Mae Taylor; and numerous other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his sons, Tyrone Anderson and Don Cole; parents, James Anderson Sr. and Mable Rounds Washington; and sister, Gloria Davis.

No public arrangements will be conducted at this time. He will be interred in the Blue Lily Cemetery.

Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020
