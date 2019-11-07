|
James Anthony Davis Sr., 48, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, passed away peacefully at 12:09 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until funeral tine at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9, at Dularge Community Baptist Church, 524 Andrew St. in Houma. Burial will follow in Union Benevolent Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley Granger Davis; children, Keyanna and James A. Davis Jr.; stepchildren, Aldon, Deshawn, Ray, and Avonne Granger; eight grandchildren; father, James Jones; brother, Corey Davis (Yolanda Tillman); sister, Teka Jones; and stepsister, Domoneka Smith.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Annie Bell Davis-Jones; paternal grandparents, John L. and Leona Parker Jones; maternal grandparents, Stanley Davis and Bitie Jones; and stepdaughter, Patrice Granger.
Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019