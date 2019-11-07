Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jones Funeral Home, Inc.-Houma, LA - Houma
6775 West Park Ave.
Houma, LA 70364
(985) 872-1357
Resources
More Obituaries for James Davis Sr.
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Anthony Davis Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Anthony Davis Sr. Obituary
James Anthony Davis Sr., 48, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, passed away peacefully at 12:09 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until funeral tine at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9, at Dularge Community Baptist Church, 524 Andrew St. in Houma. Burial will follow in Union Benevolent Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife, Shirley Granger Davis; children, Keyanna and James A. Davis Jr.; stepchildren, Aldon, Deshawn, Ray, and Avonne Granger; eight grandchildren; father, James Jones; brother, Corey Davis (Yolanda Tillman); sister, Teka Jones; and stepsister, Domoneka Smith.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Annie Bell Davis-Jones; paternal grandparents, John L. and Leona Parker Jones; maternal grandparents, Stanley Davis and Bitie Jones; and stepdaughter, Patrice Granger.

Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -