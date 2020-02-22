|
James "Jim" Bernard Brunet, age 74, passed away surrounded by his loving family at 3:37 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. He was a longtime native of Houma and a resident of Houston.
Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Houma on Friday, Feb. 28, from 9 until 11 a.m. with a Military Service at 10 a.m. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m.
Jim is survived by his wife of 40 years, Patrice Joan Trahan Brunet; son Gilbert P. Brunet and wife Melanie; daughter Faith F. Brunet and wife Pam Jackson-Brunet and Tammy L. Marcel and husband Donald; brother-in-law Kenneth Pitre; sister-in-law Ann Brunet; grandchildren Chase J. and Gabriele M. Marcel and Alexis M. and Sway A. Brunet; and faithful companion and caregiver Lisette John.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Peter Joseph Sr. and Elza Marie Courteaux Brunet; daughter Megan A. Brunet; brothers Peter Joseph Brunet Jr. and wife, Mary Ann, and Michael "Mike" Brunet; sister Evelyn B. Pitre; and nephew Peter B. Brunet.
After Jim graduated from South Terrebonne High School he went on to college to become a history teacher. He taught at Holy Rosary Catholic School and Lacache School. Then he was drafted to the Army and served two tours during the Vietnam War. He was a two-time Purple Heart recipient. After serving his time in the Army, he joined the oilfield where he retired.
Jim was a parishioner of Holy Rosary Catholic Church. He enjoyed reading and doing hobbies with his hands. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He loved spending time with family and friends. He was a jokester and knew how to make people laugh. He never knew a stranger. He touched many lives and will be greatly missed by all whose hearts he touched.
Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 22 to Feb. 24, 2020