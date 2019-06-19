On Monday, June 17, 2019 at 9:30 p.m., James "Jimmy" Boudreaux, loving husband and father of six children and jubilant grandfather to 14 grandchildren and one great-grandchild, passed away at the age of 78. Jimmy was born on Nov. 30, 1940 in Houma, to Lyman and Margery (Hutchinson) Boudreaux Clement.



He worked early in his career at Prudential, New York Life, and Central Credit Union, but was self-employed much of his life as a commercial fisherman and carpenter. On Feb. 16, 1963, he married Sybil Frances Chauvin. They raised three sons, Lyman James, Bernard "Bernie" George and Jeremy James, and three daughters, Angelle Marie, Celeste Marie and Rebecca "Becky" Anne.



He leaves us all with unique and wonderful memories created over a lifetime to cherish and share, and he especially will be remembered for his good humor and loving nature. Jimmy had a passion for rocking in his favorite rocker, popping in for quick but meaningful visits with his children and grandchildren, and spending time with his beloved wife. He also loved animals, and he spent much time musing over his pets' shenanigans. He was known for his quick wit, his love of boatbuilding, and his ability to tell and appreciate a good joke.



Those surviving to carry on the legacy he helped create are his wife of 56 years, Sybil (Chauvin) Boudreaux; his children, Angelle Boudreaux (Anthony "Tony") Pellegrin, Lyman Boudreaux, and former wife, Danielle Fry Boudreaux, Bernard "Bernie" (Angela Breaux) Boudreaux, Celeste Boudreaux (Freddie) Hebert, Rebecca Boudreaux (Willard) Bueche and Jeremy (Traci Gorman) Boudreaux; his grandchildren, Jared (Jessica) Pellegrin and Christa Pellegrin, Grace and Alyse Boudreaux, Jenee and Jude Boudreaux, Caitlin (Justin) Key and Freddie Hebert Jr., Caroline, Kenton and Julia Bueche, and Alexis, Maegen and Caleb Boudreaux; and one great-grandchild, William Joseph Pellegrin.



He is also survived by one sister, Charlene Boudreaux (Melvin) Fournier; and his step-brothers and sisters, Gaton (Helen Huisman) Clement, Leonard Clement, Terry (Toni Galjour) Clement and Judy Clement (Lance "LJ" - deceased) Poimboeuf.



A Mass of Christian Burial celebrated by Fr. "Jerry" Roger Villarrubia will be held on Friday, June 21, 2019 at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Houma. Visitation will be held from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. with Mass beginning at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow at St. Francis Cemetery No. 1.



Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from June 19 to June 20, 2019