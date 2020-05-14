|
James "Jim" Celestin Sr., 95, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, passed away peacefully at 3:20 p.m. on Wednesday, May 13, 2020.
Graveside services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 16, at Crozier Cemetery.
Memories of James Sr. will forever remain in the hearts of his sons, James, Jr. and Rev. Donald Celestin Sr. (Gale); daughters Cheryl Greenhouse (Raymon, Sr.) and Judy Smith; sister, Mable Lou Celestin; 11 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Shirley Nero (Evain) and Brenda Spencer; and numerous other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Lillie Mae Spencer Celestin; parents, Daniel, Sr. and Josephine Williams Celestin; brothers, Hezekiah, Malachi, Daniel, Jr., Jones "T-Man", Joseph and Herbert Celestin, Sr.; and sisters, Odessa Hart, Eva Clay, Rosa Dell Duchan and Elizabeth Batholomew.
Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 14 to May 15, 2020