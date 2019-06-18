|
James Collier Dillard Sr., 84, died Sunday, June 16, 2019 at Fort Gaines Health and Rehabilitation Center in Fort Gaines, Georgia. Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, June 19 at Forest Hills Memorial Gardens in Forest Park, Ga.
James was born on November 29, 1934 in Columbus, Ga. to the late Elizabeth Pace and William E. Dillard Sr.
He was a Navy veteran, and worked for the Atlanta airport for most of his life.
He was predeceased by his wife and the mother of his children, Catherine McCutcheon. He was also predeceased by his second wife, Peggy J. Madden.
James is survived by his daughter, Catherine Elizabeth Smith of Houma and son James Collier Dillard Jr (Heidi), of Ider, Alabama; grandchildren are James Collier Dillard III, Rachel A. Davenport and Robert E. Davenport.
He is also survived by his brother, William E. Dillard Jr., of Columbus, Ga.; his sister-in-law, Paula Dutton, of Douglasville, Ga. and several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to Paws Humane, 4900 Milgen Road, Columbus, GA 31907 or online at pawshumane.org.
Hightower's Memorial Chapel, Douglasville, Ga., has charge of the arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from June 18 to June 19, 2019