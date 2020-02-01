|
James "Jim" Conrad Faulk Jr., 72, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at his home after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born on Jan. 28, 1948.
Visitation will be held from 9 until 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 4, at Community Bible Church in Cut Off. Religious services will be at 11 a.m., with burial to follow in Community Bible Cemetery.
Jim leaves behind his wife of 33 years, Susan Adams Faulk; daughter, Margo Faulk Giardina (Casey); mother, Hazel Chouest Faulk; sisters, Dian Richoux (Jimmy) and Faye Matherne (Pat); brother, Bob Faulk; and godchild, Scotty Trosclair.
He had many close friends and family who loved him dearly.
He was preceded in death by his father, James C. Faulk Sr.; brother, Richard Faulk; sister-in-law, Deanna Faulk; godchild, Scott Faulk; and niece, Suzette Richoux Daniell.
Jim enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing and living the Cajun life. He had a great work ethic and retired from Chevron after 37 years, seven months and one day as he would say.
Jim kept a smile on his face, a dance in his step and the best attitude with everything he did in life. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends, who celebrate the fact that he is at peace with his creator, God.
Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 1 to Feb. 3, 2020