|
|
James Denvil Clarke passed away in his sleep following a short illness Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019.
He is survived by his daughter, Rebecca Clarke LeBlanc and husband, Craig LeBlanc; grandson, Parrish LeBlanc and wife, Ashley; great-granddaughters, Lilah and Freya; grandson, Sage LeBlanc and wife, Logan; great-granddaughter, Olivia; foster son, Tony Clarke; grandson, Tony Clarke Jr.; granddaughter, Kristine Bourg and husband, Daryl; and siblings, Thomas Clark of Laurel, Mississippi; Troy Clark Vallet of Port Allen; and Edward Clark of Biloxi, Mississippi.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Ella Carmen Tyler Clarke; parents, Alvie Eugene Clark and Janie Joyce Brashier Clark; brother, William Harold Clark; and sisters, Allie Clark and Dorothy Clark Pitts.
When James first came to Raceland he was a salesman for Redi-Bilt Homes where he built homes in Lafourche and Terrebonne Parishes. He was the owner and operator of Clarke Agency for many years and served as a notary public. He was a board member of Titan Realty of Houma. He was on the first board of directors that founded Raceland Community Bank. He upstarted Lafourche Senior Citizens of Raceland. James was a lifelong member of the Raceland Lions Club, where he served as president. He was an avid coin collector and member of Houma Coin Club. He loved sports, especially the St. Louis Cardinals and Ole Miss. James was a U.S. Merchant Marine serving in World War II. He traveled the world.
James was a man that never thought badly of anyone. He trusted people unconditionally and only saw the best in them. He was loved and respected by so many. He never met a stranger and always greeted everyone with a smile and a "Come on in."
Special thanks to Notre Dame Hospice for their kind and compassionate care.
Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 16 to Feb. 18, 2019