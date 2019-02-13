|
|
James "Jimmy" Galtier, 80, a native of New Iberia and resident of Houma, passed away on February 12, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, February 16, with a Mass of Christian Burial to begin at 11 a.m. at Holy Rosary Catholic Church. Burial will take place in Holy Rosary Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife, Edwina Boquet Galtier; children, Timothy "Tim" Galtier, Steven Galtier, Todd Galtier and wife, Tamico, Scott Galtier and wife, Paula, and Tammy Gibson and husband, Bryan; sister, Brenda Price and husband, Carl; grandchildren, Seth Galtier, Kacie Galtier, Olivia Galtier, Maegan Galtier, William Galtier, Kylie Gibson, Nathaniel Gibson, Alex Gibson, Emma Gibson, and Paxton Gibson; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry Galtier and Nettie Martin Galtier; and brother, David Galtier.
Jimmy was a United States Veteran who served in the Air Force. He worked as a barber for over 50 years and also retired as a school bus driver. He enjoyed watching the Saints, joking with everyone, and loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the .
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 13 to Feb. 15, 2019