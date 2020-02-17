Home

Falgout Funeral Home
17330 West Main Street
Galliano, LA 70354
(985) 632-6112
James George Jr.

James George Jr. Obituary
James "Boozie" George Jr, 56, a native of Larose and resident Cut Off, passed away on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020.

A visitation will be held at Holy Rosary Catholic Church on Thursday, Feb. 20, from 10 a.m. until service time. Funeral mass will begin at 11 a.m., with burial following in the Church Cemetery.

Boozie is survived by his daughter, Macy Gaspard and husband Murry; granddaughter, Alayna Gaspard; grandson, Kayden Gaspard; companion, Jan Dimitry; parents, James Sr. and Uvalda George; sisters, Bonnie Gisclair (Ryan), Trixie Angelette (Bud), and Cindy George (fiancé, Mark); nieces and nephews, R.J. Gisclair (Sarah), Travis Gisclair (Ashley), and Alisha Chiasson (Chase); and great-nieces and nephews, Drake, Destin, Madison, and Avery Gisclair.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Philip Sr. and Jeanne George, and Hector and Eliska Plaisance.

Boozie was a lifelong commercial fisherman, a very meticulous man who loved the finer things in life and spending time with his granddaughter.

Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020
