James Gordon Prejean, 83, a native of Brusly, La., and a longtime resident of Houma, passed away peacefully in his sleep. He is now in Heaven with his loving wife of 59 years, Betty and loving daughter Sharon.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend visitation from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 15, at Chauvin Funeral Home and continue from 9 a.m. until service time on Saturday, Nov. 16, at St. Bernadette Catholic Church in Houma. Mass of Christian Burial will follow visitation at 11 a.m. on Saturday, at St. Bernadette Church. Burial will follow services in Greensburg Cemetery in Greensburg, La.
James is survived by his daughter, Rose Rollins and husband Bill; grandchildren, Alex Rollins and fiancé, Mitchell Johnson, Drake Rollins and wife Haylie, and Dillon Rollins; great-grand daughter, Leah Jade Rollins; sister-in-law, Beverly Prejean; and brother-in-law, Eugene Reeves.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty; daughter, Sharon; his parents, Emile and Beulah Prejean; brothers, E.T. Prejean and wife Irene, Rod Prejean Sr., and Wayne Prejean and wife Dolores; and sister, Carol Prejean Reeves.
James was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He loved going eat out, spending time with his family and friends. He loved to watch football and play and watch golf.
James will be dearly missed by all who loved and knew him.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019