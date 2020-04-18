Home

Williams and Southall Funeral Home
1204 Cleveland Street
Thibodaux, LA 70301
(985) 447-2513
James Harvey Sr.

James Harvey Sr. Obituary
James Harvey Sr. departed this life on Wednesday April 15, 2020. He was 68, a native and resident of Thibodaux. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, April 20, at St. Peter Baptist Church in Thibodaux.

James is survived by his wife, Gloria J. Harvey; children, James Harvey (Denise), Jerome Harvey, Carla H. Southall (Michael) and Quinton Harvey (Leah); siblings, Irene Harvey, Eula Pearl Johnson and Edward Harvey, Jr.; sisters-in-law, Shirley Johnson Jackson and Janice Johnson; seven grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and two godchildren; and numerous relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward Harvey Sr. and Emma Bell; and foster parent, Sylvester Burke; one sister; and three brothers-in-law.

The family would like to thank the staff at Audubon Health and Rehab and Thibodaux Regional Medical Center for their care and devotion.

Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home in Thibodaux, La.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 18 to Apr. 20, 2020
