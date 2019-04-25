Home

POWERED BY

Services
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
1204 Cleveland Street
Thibodaux, LA 70301
(985) 447-2513
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Morning Star Baptist Church
4111 Hwy 308
Raceland, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Hester
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James J. Hester

Obituary Condolences Flowers

James J. Hester Obituary
James J. "Moon" Hester departed this life on Monday, April 22, 2019, at his residence in Raceland. He was 40, a native of Raceland. Visitation from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 27, at Morning Star Baptist Church, 4111 La. 308 in Raceland. Burial will be in the church's cemetery.

James is survived by his father, Nolan Hester Jr.; mother, Denise Desereaux; sons, Jaqoius Charles, and Jaylen and Jy'Len Hester; brothers, Jeremy, Jarrid, Kentrell Hester, and Arthur Lee Gray Jr. (Annie); sister, Chersten Hester; grandchild, Layden Charles; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Nolan Hester Jr.; maternal grandfather, James Desereaux; and paternal grandfather, Nolan Hester Sr.

Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St., Thibodaux.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now