James J. "Moon" Hester departed this life on Monday, April 22, 2019, at his residence in Raceland. He was 40, a native of Raceland. Visitation from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 27, at Morning Star Baptist Church, 4111 La. 308 in Raceland. Burial will be in the church's cemetery.
James is survived by his father, Nolan Hester Jr.; mother, Denise Desereaux; sons, Jaqoius Charles, and Jaylen and Jy'Len Hester; brothers, Jeremy, Jarrid, Kentrell Hester, and Arthur Lee Gray Jr. (Annie); sister, Chersten Hester; grandchild, Layden Charles; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Nolan Hester Jr.; maternal grandfather, James Desereaux; and paternal grandfather, Nolan Hester Sr.
Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St., Thibodaux.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2019