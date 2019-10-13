Houma Today Obituaries
|
Services
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 868-2536
James Trosclair
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
James J. Trosclair


1934 - 2019
James J. Trosclair Obituary
James J. "Dick" Trosclair, age 85, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019 at his residence. He was surrounded by his loving family. Dick was a longtime resident of Dulac.

Visitation will take place at Holy Family Catholic Church on Tuesday, Oct. 15 beginning at 9 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Dick is survived by his sons, James M. Trosclair and wife Karen Samanie, Brian A. Trosclair and wife Greta Sue and Clark P. Trosclair; daughter June Lebouf and husband Frank; 14 grandchildren and 31 great-grandchildren; and sister, Jean Trosclair Pellegrin.

Dick is preceded in death by his loving wife, Beverly Authement Trosclair; parents Julian J. and Mary Voisin Trosclair; daughters Jennie Marie Trosclair Bergeron and Cheryle Trosclair Chassion; grandchildren Elwin J. "Joey" Duplantis III and Summer Lynn Trosclair; daughters-in-law Carmelite "Pixie" Trosclair and Angela Ross Trosclair; four brothers and three sisters.

Dick was a blessed man and found happiness surrounded by family and friends. He worked on oilfield boats, loved fishing, and through the years was active in the seafood industry as a shrimp dealer. He loved fishing rodeos and hunting. He was truly a bayou person with a love for the people. He was an excellent cook. He was strong and opinionated, with smiles, laughter and a joke or two. Loving that what brings forth a cheer for you! He's had quite the journey, rest in peace, dear Dad. We love you!

Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Oct. 13 to Oct. 15, 2019
