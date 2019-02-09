Home

Thibodaux Funeral Home
104 Saint Patrick Street
Thibodaux, LA 70301
(985) 446-8826
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
12:00 PM
Thibodaux Funeral Home
104 Saint Patrick Street
Thibodaux, LA 70301
Service
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
2:00 PM
Thibodaux Funeral Home
104 Saint Patrick Street
Thibodaux, LA 70301
James Joseph Brien Sr.

James Joseph Brien Sr. Obituary
Dr. James Joseph Brien Sr., 76, a native of Houma and resident of Napoleonville, passed away on February 9, 2019.

A visitation will be held in his honor from 12 p.m. until the religious service at 2 p.m. on Monday, February 11, at Thibodaux Funeral Home in Thibodaux. The burial will follow in Church of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Dolly Sternfels Brien; son, James "Jay" Brien Jr. and wife, Michelle Guillot Brien; daughter, Shelby Brien Pate and companion, Brad Huber ; brother, Richard "Dickie" Brien; and grandchildren, Andrew Brien and fiancé, Katie Jordon, Lauren Brien McDaniel and husband, Dylan McDaniel, Aimee' Brien, Katherine Pate, Thomas Pate, and Sarah Pate.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Shelby Brien and Elaine Delaune Brien Noel.

He practiced dentistry for 50 years and passionately studied scriptures. His hobbies included hunting, golfing, gardening, playing Pedro, and taking his wife to the casino.

The family wishes to thank longtime coworker of 50 years and caregiver, Susan Foret. The family is also grateful for the physicians and caretakers that were there with him to the end.

Thibodaux Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 9 to Feb. 11, 2019
