James Joseph Credeur Sr., 51, a native and resident of Thibodaux, passed away on Saturday, April 13, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 18, at Thibodaux Funeral Home. A religious service will begin at 11 a.m. at the funeral home, followed by burial in St. Joseph Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife, Sherry Credeur; sons, James Credeur Jr. and wife, Kasey, Dillon Credeur and wife, Danielle, and Tanner Credeur and wife, Amber; father, Wilfred Credeur Jr.; brothers, Kevin Credeur and girlfriend, Tammy, Chad Credeur and fiancée, Lorene, Jason Credeur and wife, Joy, Jared Credeur and wife, Melissa, and Wilfred Credeur III and wife, Lea; grandchildren, Branson Allemand, Chloe Credeur, Mya Credeur, Olivia Credeur, and Landon Credeur; and numerous other nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Linda Marie Credeur; brother, Brian Creduer; father-in-law, Carl O' Haver Jr.; and sister-in-law, Sandra Credeur.
Thibodaux Funeral Home of Thibodaux is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 15 to Apr. 17, 2019