James Joseph Leonard, M.D. of Thibodaux, La., passed away on Monday, July 15, 2019, after reaching the age of 83 years old. After months of failing health, he died peacefully within his home in Thibodaux with his Beloved wife Joyce by his side.
A celebration of his life will be held on Friday, July 19, 2019, with visitation beginning at 9 a.m. until service time at Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church. A Funeral Mass will begin at 12 p.m. at the church.
Dr. Leonard is survived by his loving wife, Joyce Williams, of Golden Meadow; children, Toby Leonard and wife Rochelle Roy Leonard of Boulder, Colo., Brian Leonard and wife Brenda Ryan Leonard of Austin, Texas, and Claudia Evans and husband Donny Evans of Fairhope, Ala., eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents, William Leonard, Anita Broussard; brothers, Buck Leonard; sisters, Neva Jambon, Angelique Canalizo and Vergil Haley.
James was born in 1935 in Golden Meadow, La., to William Leonard and Anita Broussard. As a boy, he worked odd jobs for Dufrene's Bakery and Texaco Oil company to support himself and his college education.
In 1959, he married the love of his life, Joyce Williams. They lived together almost inseparable for over 60 years. The early years were difficult financially. They lived in the projects in New Orleans while Jim completed his residency at LSU medical school. Jim served his country as a major in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Fort Riley, Kan. In 1974 they moved to Thibodaux, where he had a private practice in urology for over 35 years and raised their three children, Toby, Brian and Claudia.
Jim worked diligently for the medical community of Thibodaux. He served as chief of surgery, as well as chief of staff for Thibodaux Regional Medical Center. He was on the medical executive committee, participated in the CEO Selection committee and served as the executive chairman of the Six Sigma Performance Improvement Project-Surgical Area for the Thibodaux Regional Medical Center.
Some of his most proud accomplishments were related to the LSU Medical School. He served as President of the LSU Health Services Center Foundation and President of the LSU Medical Alumni Association. He was awarded the Alpha Omega Alpha by the LSU medical honor society. He was a member of the Life Member Committee 100 LSU and was recognized for his contributions to the LSU medical learning center.
Jim was also very active in his local community. He served on the Board of Directors for the Bayou Council on Alcoholism, he was a past member of the board of directors for the Thibodaux Chamber of Commerce, a past president of the Lafourche Parish which he received the Ferd Block Celebration Award for his volunteerism. He was a past grand marshal for the Thibodaux Volunteer Fireman's Fair. He was also recognized as a "Distinguished Graduate" by the Lafourche Education Foundation and was an active member of the Nicholls State University Foundation.
When Jim was not attending board meetings, he enjoyed being a member of the Thibodaux Gourmet Club. He loved to learn about wine. He enjoyed reading English literature, fishing on Grand Isle, traveling the world and spending time with his family.
He was a strong patriarch of his family, a good friend to all, a man who would give his shirt to a friend. He was a good father who always took care of his children and did the best he could to teach and guide them. He was a loving grandfather and a "great" grandfather. He was a very proud man that will be missed by many!
The family would like to thank Dr. Ellis and Dr. Arias with a special thanks to Dr. Gregory Chaisson for his wonderful care and support.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to the LSU Medical Alumni Association, 2020 Gravier St. – fifth floor; New Orleans, LA 70112.
Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from July 17 to July 18, 2019