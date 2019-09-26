Home

Williams and Southall Funeral Home
1204 Cleveland Street
Thibodaux, LA 70301
(985) 447-2513
James L. Hills Obituary
James L. Hills "Khaki Nanny," 68, a crossing guard with the Lafourche Parish School Board, departed this life on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, at Bridgepoint Continuing Care Hospital in Marrero. He was a native and resident of Thibodaux.

Visitation will be held from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 27, at Williams and Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland Street in Thibodaux and religious services at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28, at Moses Baptist Church in Thibodaux. Burial to follow in the church cemetery.

James is survived by his sisters, Annette Smith and Flora Thomas; caregiver, Charlene Lewis; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Annette Hills; sister, Gloria M. Campbell; and brothers, Earl Moore and Lionel Hills.

Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Sept. 26 to Sept. 27, 2019
