James "Punky" LeBoeuf Jr.

Houma - James "Punky" LeBoeuf Jr., 58, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on September 28, 2020.

A visitation will be held in his honor on Friday, October 2, at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM. A religious service will take place at 7:00PM.

The visitation will continue, Saturday, October 3, at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park from 9:00 AM until 11:00 AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 12:00 PM at Holy Rosary Catholic Church.

Interment will take place in Holy Rosary Catholic Church Cemetery.

He is survived by his, companion, Susie Boudreaux; daughter, Sherry (Shawn) Verdin; son, James LeBoeuf III; grandchildren, Cali Rodriguez, Alexis LeBoeuf, Brittney Liner, Claire LeBoeuf, and Chloe LeBoeuf; brother; Ernest "Jay" Chaisson and Dean (Susan) Chaisson; sister, Belinda (Steve) Mirowski; brother-in-law, Tommy Hebert Sr.; godchildren, Rit Bourgeois, Christine Duplantis, Renee Adams; numerous nieces nephews.

He is preceded in death by his father, James "Jimmy" LeBoeuf Sr., mother, Jeanette Morrow; stepfather, Milton "Scotty" Morrow; brother, Gregory Chaisson Sr.; sister, Charlene Hebert; nephews, Dean Jr. and Sean Chaisson.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the funeral home for funeral expenses.

Samart Funeral Home, West Park is in charge of arrangements.



