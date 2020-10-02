1/1
James "Punky" LeBoeuf Jr.
Houma - James "Punky" LeBoeuf Jr., 58, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on September 28, 2020.
A visitation will be held in his honor on Friday, October 2, at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM. A religious service will take place at 7:00PM.
The visitation will continue, Saturday, October 3, at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park from 9:00 AM until 11:00 AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 12:00 PM at Holy Rosary Catholic Church.
Interment will take place in Holy Rosary Catholic Church Cemetery.
He is survived by his, companion, Susie Boudreaux; daughter, Sherry (Shawn) Verdin; son, James LeBoeuf III; grandchildren, Cali Rodriguez, Alexis LeBoeuf, Brittney Liner, Claire LeBoeuf, and Chloe LeBoeuf; brother; Ernest "Jay" Chaisson and Dean (Susan) Chaisson; sister, Belinda (Steve) Mirowski; brother-in-law, Tommy Hebert Sr.; godchildren, Rit Bourgeois, Christine Duplantis, Renee Adams; numerous nieces nephews.
He is preceded in death by his father, James "Jimmy" LeBoeuf Sr., mother, Jeanette Morrow; stepfather, Milton "Scotty" Morrow; brother, Gregory Chaisson Sr.; sister, Charlene Hebert; nephews, Dean Jr. and Sean Chaisson.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the funeral home for funeral expenses.
Samart Funeral Home, West Park is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houma Today from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Samart Funeral Home Of Houma, West Park
4511 West Park Ave
Gray, LA 70359
(985) 872-9685
