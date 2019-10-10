Home

Services
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
101 Loop 945
Donaldsonville, LA 70346
(225) 473-1900
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Iberville Christian Center
4070 E. La. 30
St. Gabriel, LA
Service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Iberville Christian Center
4070 E. La. 30
St. Gabriel, LA
James Lee Elphage Obituary
James Lee Elphage, 38, a native of Donaldsonville and resident of St. Gabriel, departed this life on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.

Visiting will be held from 9 a.m. until religious services at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12, at Iberville Christian Center at 4070 E. La. 30 in St. Gabriel, with burial in the church cemetery.

James is survived by his wife, Jacqueline Rena Elphage; Parents, Jesqrie and Sidney Johnson Sr.; daughters, Jailen McBride and Kaitlyn Elphage; brothers, Sidney Jr., Kevin, Stanley (Jessica), Larry (Elaine) and Dwayne Johnson Sr.; sisters, Ronika (Charlie) Martin, Christina (Cedric) Reed, Gail Johnson, Roxanne Jones and Tiffany (Dwayne) Gauthier; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Mickey Johnson; sister, Linda Williams; grandparents, Eliza and Gus Johnson, and Coretta and Ambros Westley Sr.

Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home in Donaldsonville, LA.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019
