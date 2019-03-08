Home

Thibodaux Funeral Home
104 Saint Patrick Street
Thibodaux, LA 70301
(985) 446-8826
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses
120 La. 3185
Thibodaux, LA
View Map
James Lee "Butch" Swanner of Thibodaux passed away Tuesday, March 5, 2019. He was 74-years-old.
Butch enjoyed a career in emergency medical services and civil service. A born "foodie," he excelled at cooking and was always in search of just that perfect combination of flavors. We will truly miss his cheesecakes!
Butch is survived by his wife of 50 years, Rosemary Macera Swanner; their children: Melissa Swanner, Ricky Swanner (Susan) and Barry Swanner (Ashley); grandchildren: Brandon, Casie (Dylan) and Nicole; his brother, Neal Swanner; and brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and a host of dear friends and extended family members.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Norman and Mildred Swanner; and brother, Norman Swanner.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 9, 2019 at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 120 La. 3185, Thibodaux.
Thibodaux Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2019
