James Louis "Boogie" Soudelier Jr.

James Louis "Boogie" Soudelier Jr. Obituary
James Louis "Boogie" Soudelier Jr., 57, a native of Houma and resident of Bourg, passed away on April 20, 2019.

A visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Monday, April 29, at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue and from 9 a.m. until the religious service at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 30. Burial will follow in Rogers Cemetery.

He is survived by his son, Boogie Soudelier; and sisters, Elaine Ryan (Billy), Ann Billiot (Forest), Agnes Soudelier, Jeannie Facille (Edward) and Julie Foussell (Dudley).

He was preceded in death by his parents, James Soudelier and Mary Ann Soudelier; sister, Nancy Dardar; and nephews, Gerard Billiot and Michael Soudelier.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue LLC is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2019
