James Martin Dishman
James Martin Dishman, 77, a native and resident of Houma, died peacefully in his home on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, surrounded by his wife and children.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Catherine Verret Dishman; children, Jamie Trevathan (Jesse), Martin "Marty" Dishman (Jayne), Richard "Ricky" Dishman, Dr. Natalie Dishman (Barry Bolner), and William "Billy" Dishman (Jaime); 16 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; and siblings, Robert Dishman, Jerry Dishman, Mary Gilles, Margaret Lapeyrouse, Susan Dishman, and Elaine Dishman.

He was preceded in death by son, Jeffrey Dishman; grandson, Nicklaus Bolner; parents, John Dishman, Sr. and Annie Laura Fabregas Dishman; in-laws, Decatur Verret and Lucille Vice Verret; and siblings, Elsie D. Falgout, Annie Laura D. Boudreaux, John "Sonny" Dishman, Jr., David Dishman, and Leon Dishman.

He enjoyed traveling, gardening, woodworking, spending time with family and playing cards with friends.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family has regretfully suspended plans for a memorial service at this time.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma - West Park is in charge of the arrangements.

Published in Houma Today from Jul. 11 to Jul. 13, 2020.
