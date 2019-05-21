James Morris Nunnally, Jr., 74, passed away surrounded by his loving family at 3:44 p.m. on Thursday, May 17, 2019. He was a native of Grand Junction, TN and a resident of Houma.



Family and friends are invited to attend visitation from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, May 22 at Chauvin Funeral Home in Houma and from 1 p.m. until service time Thursday, May 23 at First United Methodist Church in Houma. Funeral services will begin following visitation at 3 p.m. at First United Methodist, where he was a long-time member. Visitation will continue from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 25 at Shackelford Funeral Home, 109 Mecklinburg Drive in Bolivar, TN. The contact number is (731) 658-5277.



Graveside services and burial will begin at 4 p.m. in Bolivar Memorial Cemetery.



James leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife, Jamy Jacobs Nunnally; and son, Jason Bryan Nunnally; brothers, William Nunnally and wife, Joy of Greensville, TN; David Nunnally and wife, Susie of Memphis, TN; sister, Cheryl Nunnally Moore and husband, Lee of Cookeville, TN; sister-in-law, Ann Mains of Bolivar, TN; and many nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his parents, James Morris Nunnally and Clara Margaret Scott Nunnally Wilmont; daughter, Jana Blaire Nunnally; and sister, Betty Nunnally.



Jim was born in Brownsville, TN and lived in Grand Junction, TN where he grew up and graduated from Grand Junction High School in 1963. He attended Tennessee Tech University where he attained a Civil Engineering Degree. Jim joined the United States Army after graduation and served as an artillery instructor in Fort Sill, OK. He served in Korea as a 1st Lieutenant. Later, he obtained the rank of captain and was a proud military veteran.



Jim was employed by Tenneco, Inc. and its subsidiary Tennessee Gas Pipeline for his entire professional career and lived in various places throughout Texas, Tennessee and Louisiana, retiring in Houma after 25 years of dedicated service.



Jim enjoyed repairing things and was often the first to help a neighbor by sharing his knowledge of mechanics and his friendship with others. He would often be seen riding his bike and bringing home souvenirs and broken unwanted objects which he would repair and give to Goodwill or to whomever was in need if this was the case.



Jim's character and love will be remembered by all who knew him. His memory will never be forgotten.



Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 21 to May 22, 2019