James "Jim" O. Burton, 85, of Houma, passed away on Oct. 7, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 10:30.a.m on Oct. 12, with the memorial service to begin at 10:30 a.m. at Samart Funeral Home in Bayou Blue.
He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Hughes Burton; daughters, Patty B. Bergeron (Edgar) and Gail Duet (Ricky); grandchildren, Brandon Bergeron (LeShirl), Toby Bergeron, Tamara Bergeron (Nicholas), Travis Sparks, Kristy Authement (Derek) and Chelsea Pitre (Brad Duet); great-grandchildren, Saige Bergeron, Kinsley and Landon Authement; and two sisters.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene and Lillie Burton; and five siblings.
Jim was a loving, gentle and kind soul. He enjoyed fishing, playing guitar and singing. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, who will be dearly missed and loved always.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019