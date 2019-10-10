Home

Samart Funeral Home of Houma
635 Bayou Blue Rd.
Houma, LA 70364
(985) 851-6540
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:30 AM
Samart Funeral Home of Houma
635 Bayou Blue Rd.
Houma, LA 70364
James O. Burton Obituary
James "Jim" O. Burton, 85, of Houma, passed away on Oct. 7, 2019.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 10:30.a.m on Oct. 12, with the memorial service to begin at 10:30 a.m. at Samart Funeral Home in Bayou Blue.

He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Hughes Burton; daughters, Patty B. Bergeron (Edgar) and Gail Duet (Ricky); grandchildren, Brandon Bergeron (LeShirl), Toby Bergeron, Tamara Bergeron (Nicholas), Travis Sparks, Kristy Authement (Derek) and Chelsea Pitre (Brad Duet); great-grandchildren, Saige Bergeron, Kinsley and Landon Authement; and two sisters.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene and Lillie Burton; and five siblings.

Jim was a loving, gentle and kind soul. He enjoyed fishing, playing guitar and singing. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, who will be dearly missed and loved always.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019
