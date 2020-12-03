1/1
James Patrick LeBlanc
Franklin, TN - James Patrick LeBlanc, age 72 of Franklin, TN passed away November 29, 2020. Patrick was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, where he served at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. He was a longtime Vice-Chair and Board Member of Southeast Financial Credit Union and also a longtime member of CWA Local 3808. Patrick retired from AT&T as an electronic technician after over thirty years of service. He is preceded in death by his parents, Clarence LeBlanc and Pearl Henry LeBlanc; brother-in-law, Roy Paul Duet; son-in-law, Paul Abdon Callais and nephew, Michael Scott LeBlanc. Patrick is survived by his wife, Bernie Brennan LeBlanc; sons, Kyle (Joy) LeBlanc, Gene (Jenni) Bedell, and James (Nikki) Bruce; daughters, Danielle (Wade) Waguespack and Renee (Wade) Bigner; brothers, Michael (Judy) LeBlanc and Barry LeBlanc; sisters, Gayle Duet and Sheela (Craig) Gros; grandchildren, Michael, Grace & Luke LeBlanc; Christopher, Claire & Caitlyn Callais; Wyatt & Blake Bigner and Bennett, John Asher & Esther Bedell. A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted for friends and family at a later time. Inurnment will be in Williamson Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the We Heart Babies Foundation at www.weheartbabies.org.
WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com

Published in Houma Today from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services
3009 Columbia Avenue
Franklin, TN 37064
(615) 794-2289
