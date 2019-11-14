|
James Paul Becnel Sr., 77, a native of Vacherie and resident of Thibodaux, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019.
A visitation will be held in his honor from 8:30 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16, at St. John the Evangelist in Thibodaux. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery in Thibodaux.
He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Jacqueline "Jackie" Theresa Becnel; daughter, Sheila Becnel Eschete and husband, Brad; son, James "Jimbo" Becnel Jr. and wife, Janet; grandchildren, Casie Trosclair, Ruston Duet, Brad Duet, Kevin Becnel; great-grandchildren, Nate Trosclair, Vera Trosclair and Kennedy Becnel; brothers, Tommy Becnel, Dickie Becnel and Gene Becnel; and sister, Janice B. Charleville.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Felix Becnel Sr. and Albertine Kraemer Becnel; brothers, Felix Becnel Jr., and Harry Becnel; and son-in-law, Randy Duet.
James was a partner with his brothers in Becnel's Garage and served his community as a mechanic for 50 years. He loved fishing at his camp in Lake Des Allemands. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Thibodaux Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019