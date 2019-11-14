Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thibodaux Funeral Home
104 Saint Patrick Street
Thibodaux, LA 70301
(985) 446-8826
Resources
More Obituaries for James Becnel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Paul Becnel

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Paul Becnel Obituary
James Paul Becnel Sr., 77, a native of Vacherie and resident of Thibodaux, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019.

A visitation will be held in his honor from 8:30 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16, at St. John the Evangelist in Thibodaux. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery in Thibodaux.

He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Jacqueline "Jackie" Theresa Becnel; daughter, Sheila Becnel Eschete and husband, Brad; son, James "Jimbo" Becnel Jr. and wife, Janet; grandchildren, Casie Trosclair, Ruston Duet, Brad Duet, Kevin Becnel; great-grandchildren, Nate Trosclair, Vera Trosclair and Kennedy Becnel; brothers, Tommy Becnel, Dickie Becnel and Gene Becnel; and sister, Janice B. Charleville.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Felix Becnel Sr. and Albertine Kraemer Becnel; brothers, Felix Becnel Jr., and Harry Becnel; and son-in-law, Randy Duet.

James was a partner with his brothers in Becnel's Garage and served his community as a mechanic for 50 years. He loved fishing at his camp in Lake Des Allemands. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Thibodaux Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thibodaux Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -