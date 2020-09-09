James Paul Bruce, age 68, passed away surrounded by his loving family at 8:18 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, after a battle with cancer. He was a native of Lockport and a resident of Houma.
Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home on Saturday, Sept. 12, beginning at 9 a.m. until a service at 11 a.m.
James is survived by his son, Johnathan Bonvillian; brothers, Jody J. Bruce and wife, Jan and Billy J. Bruce; nephew, Jai Bruce; nieces, Julie B. Richard and husband, Greg and Jerrica Bruce; and great-nieces, Avery Richard and Jalayah Leonard.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Tilman Joseph and Marie Louise Hebert Bruce; nephew, Joshua Ponson; and great-nephew, Bradan Bruce.
James was a loving father and brother. He will be dearly missed by all whose hearts he touched.
Chauvin Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.