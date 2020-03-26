Houma Today Obituaries
|
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 868-2536
James Miller
James Paul Miller


1947 - 2020
James Paul Miller Obituary
James Paul Miller passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Born on May 4, 1947, age 72. He was a native of Terrebonne Parish and resident of Houma.

He is survived by his sister Gail Miller Tracy; and brothers Gary Joseph Miller and John Ray Miller.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Vester Regan Miller and Marie Callahan Miller; brother Glen Michael Miller; and nephew David Bruce Hellier Jr.

James was an explorer, he loved to travel and see new places. As a driver for C & H Transport he covered all lower 48 states, Alaska, and Canada. He was proud that he delivered pipe many times to Alaska that became the Alaska Pipeline. Upon leaving cross-country driving, James returned to school at Nicholls State University and received a degree in Environmental Geology and worked for Terrebonne Parish as a Geologist serving the Terrebonne Parish Community until his retirement.

James' life will be remembered, loved and never forgotten by all those who knew him; most especially his family and friends.

Due to the recent health concerns and the restrictions in accordance with the limited gatherings, the funeral services for Mr. Miller will be held privately by the immediate family. Friends are encouraged to view Mr. Miller's obit and leave their memories and condolences in the online guestbook for Mr. Miller's family. The family thanks everyone for their understanding during this difficult time. A memorial service will be scheduled by the family at later date to celebrate a life well lived.

Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020
Remember
