|
|
James Randall Soileau "Peck Peck", 62, of Gray, passed away on Nov. 2, 2019. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 6, at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park. Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 6, at the funeral home beginning at 12 p.m. Burial will take place in the Garden of Memories Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife, Annette Soileau; daughters, Alicia Soileau, and Jamie Evans and husband Tim; sons, John Soileau and wife Anjoli, and Randall Soileau and fiancée Taylor Pierron; grandchildren, Devin, Allie, Dirk, Colton and Adaline; brothers, Patrick and Charles Soileau, Lynn and Joe Porche; and three sisters, Ramona Lambert, Cindy Vedros and Angel Porche.
He was preceded in death by his father, John Lanson Soileau; mother, Nettie Porche; and brother, Donald Soileau.
The family would like to thank Oschner Medical Center Jefferson and Haydel Hospice of Houma.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019