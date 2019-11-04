Home

POWERED BY

Services
Samart Funeral Home Of Houma, West Park
4511 West Park Ave
Gray, LA 70359
(985) 872-9685
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Samart Funeral Home Of Houma, West Park
4511 West Park Ave
Gray, LA 70359
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
12:00 PM
Samart Funeral Home Of Houma, West Park
4511 West Park Ave
Gray, LA 70359
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Soileau
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Randall Soileau

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Randall Soileau Obituary
James Randall Soileau "Peck Peck", 62, of Gray, passed away on Nov. 2, 2019. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 6, at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park. Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 6, at the funeral home beginning at 12 p.m. Burial will take place in the Garden of Memories Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife, Annette Soileau; daughters, Alicia Soileau, and Jamie Evans and husband Tim; sons, John Soileau and wife Anjoli, and Randall Soileau and fiancée Taylor Pierron; grandchildren, Devin, Allie, Dirk, Colton and Adaline; brothers, Patrick and Charles Soileau, Lynn and Joe Porche; and three sisters, Ramona Lambert, Cindy Vedros and Angel Porche.

He was preceded in death by his father, John Lanson Soileau; mother, Nettie Porche; and brother, Donald Soileau.

The family would like to thank Oschner Medical Center Jefferson and Haydel Hospice of Houma.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -