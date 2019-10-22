|
James "Jim" Sanford passed away on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at the age of 88, at The Carpenter House.
Jim was a native of Urbana, Illinois and a longtime resident of Denham Springs. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Navy, a retiree of both the federal and state government, and later went on to professionally drive a hearse.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Addie Sanford.
Jim is also survived his children Debby Sanford, Kathy Pellegrin, Darren Sanford (Chrissy), and Cyndi Gatlin (Ricky); daughter-in-Law, Betty Sanford; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; as well as brother, Doug Sanford (Janet); sisters-in-law, Pearl Lirette (Raymond) and Sherryl Carlos; and brothers-in-law, Terry Moore (Linda) and Al Moore.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Mildred and Charles Sanford; son, Kim Sanford; grandson, Marc Cloy; granddaughter, Christina Sanford; grandson, Scott Sanford; in-laws, Harry and Josephine Moore; and brothers-in-law, Marcel Moore, Bob Moore and Barry Carlos.
Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 22, at Seale Funeral Home in Denham Springs and will resume from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 23, at Chauvin Funeral Home in Houma and again 9 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 24. Burial will follow St. Francis #2 Cemetery in Houma.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019