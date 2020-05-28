|
|
James Spencer Williams, 59, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Schriever, passed away peacefully at 6:15 a.m. on Sunday, May 24, 2020.
A public viewing will be conducted from 8 a.m. until funeral time at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 30, at Jones Funeral Home Chapel, 230 S. Hollywood Road in Houma. Seating will be limited to immediate family only - 25% capacity of chapel. Burial will follow in Garden of Memories Cemetery.
He is survived by his daughters, LeJamie Thomas, LeChristy Winters (Grenstedt) and LeTonda Porche (Nolan); three grandchildren; brothers, David, Glenn (Nichole), John (Margaret), Hamilton, Sr. (Natalie), Daniel, Sr., Sylvester, Sr. (Tennia), Ronald (India) and Anthony Williams, Sr. (Chimere); and sisters, Joyce Parker (Clarence), Sylvia and Betty Williams (Lakindra).
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph, Sr. and Isadora Stevenson Williams; brother, Joseph Williams, Jr.; sister, Linda Williams; paternal grandparents, Hamilton and Lena Williams; maternal grandparents, Roger and Idella Stevenson; and niece, Lisha Kay Williams.
Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 28 to May 29, 2020