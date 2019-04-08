James Stephen "Steve" LeBlanc, 64, passed away at 6:02 p.m. Friday, April 5, 2019. He was a native and resident of Houma.



Family and friends of the family are invited to attend visitation from 8:30 a.m. until service time Friday, April 12 at St. Francis de Sales Cathedral in Houma. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10 a.m. Services will conclude after Mass with burial to be held at a later date by the family.

Steve is survived by his brother, John LeBlanc; and sister, Michele LeBlanc; nephew, Jacques LeBlanc; and nieces, Marcelle LeBlanc, Claudette LeBlanc and Jordan LeBlanc.



Steve was preceded in death by his parents, L. Lloyd and Emma Carlos LeBlanc; and brother, Jules LeBlanc.



Born and raised in Houma, Steve was an active alumnus of St. Paul's School in Covington and also graduated from Christian Brothers College (now university) in Memphis, Tennessee. Steve had a very successful 35-year-career in the wine and spirits industry. He progressively advanced and held many executive positions while enabling others to advance and excel in their own careers.



Steve was a member of the Krewe of Bacchus for many years and also the Krewe of Tucks. Steve was an avid sports fan and there was no greater Saints fan than Steve. He loved his

Louisiana heritage and culture; most especially the great city of Houma and its people.



Steve lived a uniquely charismatic life and made family, friends and colleagues stronger, better and happier people throughout his exceptional life.



Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 8 to Apr. 10, 2019