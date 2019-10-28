|
|
James "Fletcher" Wallace, age 78, went to heaven at 2:14 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at home surrounded by his daughter, friends and his beloved dogs Cody and Carly. He was a native of Port Lavaca, Texas and a resident of Schriever.
James is survived by his daughter, Christine Lee Wallace and husband, John Michael Guidry; sisters, Marilyn Wallace Bryant, Charlotte W. Holsey Dierlam and Laurel Wallace Foster; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Joan Teresa Williams Wallace; parents, James Bishop and Mary Ellen Boyd Wallace; and brother, Charles Thomas Wallace.
Fletcher was a Catholic. He worked for the marine industry and ran Acadian Shipyard in Bourg for over 20 years. He then moved to Houston, Texas and worked for Hollywood Marine for several years. He then worked for Martin Mid-Stream and managed their boat barge repair division until his retirement in 2015, at the age of 75.
Fletcher was an avid lover of horses and dogs. His two beloved Westies Carly and Cody were forever by his side, even in death. He was a loving husband and father. He will be greatly missed by all whose hearts he touched. Special thanks to Journey Hospice Staff for their love and compassion.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alzheimer's Foundation of America at 866-232-8484.
Arrangements are by Chauvin Funeral Home Inc.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019