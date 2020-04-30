Home

Williams and Southall Funeral Home
5414 Highway 1
Napoleonville, LA 70390
(985) 369-7231
Graveside service
Saturday, May 2, 2020
12:00 PM
Pilgrim Baptist Church Cemetery
Paincourtville, LA
James Watts Sr. Obituary
James Watts Sr., 67, a native of Klotzville and a resident of New Orleans, quietly slipped into the arms of his loving Father on Sunday, March 29, 2020. He loved spending time with family, friends while watching the New Orleans Saints.

Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 2, at Pilgrim Baptist Church Cemetery in Paincourtville.

He is survived by his sons, James, Trolin and Brandon Watts; brothers, Lloyd Sr. (Isabell) Watts and Johnny Watts; sisters, Ethel Lee Brown, Shirley (Lorenzo) Davis, Dorothy Pitts and Ruby Marshall; 11 grandchildren; sister-in-Law, Judy Smith Watts; the mother of his children, Alonia Rainey; godchild, Milton Davis; a devoted companion, Lucy Lebeau; and numerous other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence Sr. and Leola Brown Watts; his grandparents; two brothers; and one sister.

Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home in Napoleonville, LA.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020
